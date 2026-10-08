Estée Lauder invests in biotech production

Estée Lauder has opened a new biotech production center in Olen, near its production and distribution campus in Oevel, Belgium. The facility is designed to develop and produce biobased raw materials for use in cosmetic products.

There is a discrepancy in published data regarding the size of the investment. The specialized publication Happi indicates 6.38 million dollars, while the Belgian media RTV and “Newsblad“ report 4.7 million euros, or nearly 5 million euros. Estée Lauder did not indicate an equal value in its official announcement about the opening of the center. ([]())

Raw materials from plants, yeasts and bacteria

The BioTech Hub uses plants, yeasts and bacteria to produce active biomolecules and enzymes. The resulting substances are then purified and prepared for inclusion in skin care formulas and some makeup products.

The company says the center will increase its in-house production capacity for bio-based materials and support the production of products for markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Brands already using such materials include Estée Lauder and La Mer.

Belgium has been the company’s manufacturing hub since 1965.

“By producing our own biotech-based materials at one of our main manufacturing campuses, we can operate at scale in a more responsible manner,“ said Roberto Canevari, Estée Lauder’s executive vice president of global supply chain.

Estée Lauder has been manufacturing in Belgium since 1965, when it opened its first international factory in Auvel. Today, the local base employs around 1,200 people and the facility handles manufacturing, packaging and logistics for products shipped to markets around the world.

The new BioTech Hub is designed as a dedicated space with equipment for fermentation and production of biobased ingredients. The company said production trials have begun before the official opening, with commercial operations planned for 2025.

The facility is headed by Carolyn Paulussen, a microbiology and engineering specialist. The center is intended to link Estée Lauder's research and development work in the US with production teams in Belgium, so that new raw materials can be tested and produced on a larger scale.

Sources: happi.com, rtv.be, nieuwsblad.be