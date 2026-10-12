Romania uses water from reservoirs to raise Danube level

Romanian authorities are using water from several reservoirs to raise the level of the Danube. A water shortage could complicate cooling at the Cerna Voda nuclear power plant, Antena 3 reports.

According to the Antena 3 television channel, the Danube level on Saturday was minus 259 cm, 3 centimeters above the threshold at which pumping cooling water to the Cerna Voda nuclear power plant would be problematic. Water from the Izbiceni, Mihailesti and Jezerul reservoirs in southern Romania will be used to raise the level of the river.

From October 10 to 18, the release of water from the Jezerul reservoir will be increased by 20 cubic meters per second. The measures are temporary and the National Water Administration (ANAR) will monitor the condition of the reservoirs.