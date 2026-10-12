Nearly 400 fruit growers will receive delayed support by October 13

The State Fund for Agriculture will pay out delayed support to 400 agricultural producers by October 13. The funds are for the intervention for production-related income support for fruit plantations until they begin to bear fruit for Campaign 2025. Fruit growers have been waiting for payments for nearly five months.

The commitment was made at a meeting between representatives of the Branch Chamber of Fruits and Vegetables and the Executive Director of the Fund Vladislava Kazakova. The Chamber was represented by the Chairman Tsvetan Tsekov, Svetlana Ormanova and Vasil Hristov, and from the State Fund – Kazakova and her deputies Ilya Ilev and Vladimir Atanasov.

Producers have signaled the delay

The BCPZ sent a letter to the State Fund on October 2. It stated that the affected agricultural producers had submitted documents for the certified and/or standard planting material used in previous campaigns, but had not received the due support.

“The lack of liquidity puts farms in a difficult situation“, said Tsvetan Tsekov. According to him, producers expect the funds in time to continue their work and not be forced to leave the sector.

Advance payment expected for Campaign 2026

The meeting also discussed the delayed advance payment of 30% of the tied support for Campaign 2026. The State Food Fund confirmed that the payment is included in the indicative schedule for the period from October 20 to November 10, 2026.

The BCPZ also raised the issue of the postponed admission to November 2 of the state aid for winter plant protection measures and black gold control. The fund stated that they will provide additional clarifications on this aid next week.

The State Food Fund indicated that they are looking for a solution to technological problems in the system that make it difficult to make payments. The Chamber of Commerce insists on specific deadlines for both the payment of the funds due and the elimination of the reasons for the delay.

Sources: focus-news.net