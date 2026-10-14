Bulgaria remains out of a key investment project in the Balkans

Infrastructure projects worth over 20 billion euros will be presented to international investors and financial institutions at the Balkan Summit 2026, which will be held on October 19 and 20 in Pristina. The initiative unites Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia with the aim of attracting capital for transport, energy and digital infrastructure, as well as for industrial development. Bulgaria may join the project at a later stage.

According to the organizers, the three countries will offer a common investment portfolio, instead of competing independently for international financing. Over 20 billion euros are forecast for nearly 110 infrastructure projects.

The goal is to attract international construction companies, infrastructure funds, development banks and institutional investors. The projects cover the construction and modernization of roads, railways, bridges, electricity grids, water supply systems and waste management facilities.

Particular attention will be paid to energy and digital infrastructure, including data centers designed for artificial intelligence technologies. Organizers see these investments as interconnected, as the development of digital services requires reliable electricity supply, and industrial projects depend on transport connectivity.

Bulgaria may also join future editions of the initiative. Potential participants also include Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. However, no decision has been announced yet on the accession of these countries.

The main advantage of the regional approach is the opportunity for international investors to gain access to a larger market and a wider range of projects.

“We do not want investors to open three small markets. We offer them one regional market with three entry points“, says the organizer of the Balkan Summit 2026Driton Dalipi .

The forum is expected to include representatives of international financial institutions, including the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation. However, the participation of financial organizations does not automatically mean providing funds for the presented projects.

Dalipi emphasizes that financing will depend on the economic feasibility, legal framework and degree of preparation of each investment. Therefore, the meeting is organized around direct talks between government institutions, companies and potential lenders.

According to the preliminary program, the first day will be dedicated to public infrastructure, and the second - to investments in manufacturing, agriculture, the food industry and digital services. Individual meetings between businesses and investors are also planned.