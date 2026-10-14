Japan to invest €21 billion in US plant

Japan will invest $21 billion to build two semiconductor facilities in New York State. US President Donald Trump announced this on Truth Social.

According to Trump, US-based GlobalFoundries and the US Department of Commerce “have announced a $21 billion investment to build two massive semiconductor facilities in Malta, New York“. “Under my leadership, Japan will provide the capital for this $21 billion investment“, the US President noted.

He added that the US Department of Commerce had also signed an agreement with GlobalFoundries to invest $955 million in the company. As part of this deal, Trump said, “American taxpayers will have a stake in GlobalFoundries“.