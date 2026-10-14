EU leaders to discuss Ukraine grain exports

EU leaders will raise the issue of Ukraine grain exports at their planned summit on October 15-16 in Brussels. The issue has rapidly escalated due to attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships traveling to them, the European publication Politico reported.

According to the publication, the latest draft of the summit's final documents states that leaders will discuss the issue of “immediately restoring safe passage for commercial ships carrying grain“ from Ukraine.

Politico previously reported that the use of alternative routes for grain from Ukraine is currently seriously hampered. Grain exports along the Danube are complicated by navigation restrictions due to extremely low water levels after the summer drought, while exports by land, firstly, cannot provide the necessary volumes and, secondly, are fraught with political consequences in the EU due to the threat of glut in the markets of neighboring countries, where Ukrainian grain will end up, which will create problems for local farmers.