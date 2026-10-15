Yani Yanev: Oil in Bulgaria will not increase in price

There is no reason for oil in Bulgaria to increase in price, said the chairman of the Association of Vegetable Oil Producers Yani Yanev. According to him, this year's sunflower harvests in Bulgaria and in other countries are very good, and the quality of the raw material is high.

“There is no reason to worry that oil will increase in price. This year's sunflower harvests in Bulgaria and in other countries are very good. The quality of sunflower is also high“, said Yanev in the program “Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus“ on Radio FOCUS.

They expect over 2.5 million tons of sunflower

Yanev pointed out that the consumption of sunflower oil on the Bulgarian market is between 100,000 and 120,000 tons per year. About 300,000 tons of sunflower are needed to produce this quantity.

“This year we expect a yield of over 2.5 million tons of sunflower“, said the chairman of the industry association.

According to him, the price of the oil is moving normally and the product maintains sufficiently low prices compared to other food products. He links the expected stability of the market with the good harvest and the availability of sufficient raw material.

No concerns about quality

The chairman of the Association of Vegetable Oil Producers said that there is no reason for concern when preparing vegetable oils after refining and bottling.

„We have no problems with the quality of sunflower oil. The main quantities are exported as unrefined oil, but the requirements increase annually and we have no concerns“, said Yanev.

He added that the refined oil that reaches consumers is under control. „I want to guarantee that at least for the refined oil that reaches the consumer - there is no problem“, said Yanev.

Sources: focus-news.net