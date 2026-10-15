Albania freezes prices of goods and introduces online comparison

Albania has introduced a national online platform for comparing prices of basic food products, allowing consumers to check offers from different retail chains and choose the most advantageous ones. In parallel, the government has launched a discount program covering 325 offers, some of which will remain fixed until January 12, 2027.

The two initiatives were presented on October 12 by Prime Minister Edi Rama and Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj. The aim is to increase market transparency, strengthen competition between retail chains and limit household costs.

The new platform “Price Review“ covers 238 products in 13 categories, including flour, rice, oil, dairy products, meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables. The information includes 155 stores in 15 cities, with 109 of the stores located in Tirana.

Five large retail chains participate in the system - Big Market, Conad, Extramarket, Spar and Xhangolli. Users can compare prices, find out where a certain product is offered cheapest and calculate potential savings. There is also an opportunity to report any discrepancies.

In parallel with the platform, the government has introduced the “KURSE“ initiative, which offers 325 discounted offers with an average discount of 13.3%. For individual products, the discounts reach 40%. Retail chains and 22 suppliers are participating in the program.

According to the announced parameters, 112 products will be offered at fixed prices until January 12, 2027, with participating suppliers committing to operate with minimal profit margins.

The first comparisons already show significant differences between retailers. According to calculations by the Albanian media CNA, a basket of ten basic food products costs 1,412 lek in the cheapest of the compared chains and 2,225 lek in the most expensive. The difference reaches 813 lek, or nearly 58%.

The comparison includes flour, rice, pasta, sunflower oil, sugar, milk, yogurt, butter, eggs and chicken. The data shows how significantly the cost of the same shopping can differ depending on the chosen store.

The Ministry of Economy specifies that the information on the platform is provided by the merchants themselves and is updated weekly. The data does not reflect real-time prices, and small shops and markets are not included for now. If inaccuracies are found, the department may require corrections.

The government expects the initiative to encourage price competition by enabling consumers to compare offers before purchasing. However, the real effect on household spending will depend on the availability of products, compliance with the announced prices and the duration of the discounts.

The platform is already available online, and a mobile application is planned at a later stage.