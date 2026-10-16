Bansko maintains promotional prices for season passes

Ski area Bansko announced promotional prices for seasonal and year-round lift passes for the upcoming winter season 2026/2027. Early bird sales started on October 1, and the offer will be valid until December 1, 2026 inclusive.

The retention of promotional prices is good news for winter sports enthusiasts who plan to visit Bansko throughout the season. Although the cost of the passes remains unchanged compared to the previous year, their purchase requires a serious advance budget, especially for families with children. The most affordable price category is for children up to 6.99 years old and pensioners aged 75 and over - 55 euros. The card for children from 7 to 11.99 years costs 460 euros, while adults should plan on 870 euros for the entire winter season.

The prices of promotional season cards are divided into several age categories.

Category

Price

Adults

870 euros

Students

820 euros

Students aged 12 to 18.99 years

820 euros

Pensioners up to 74.99 years

820 euros

Children from 7 to 11.99 years

460 euro

Children up to 6.99 years

55 euro

Pensioners aged 75 and over

55 euro

The prices listed apply to both seasonal and year-round lift tickets. It is important to note that the year-round card is only available to members of the Bansko Loyalty Club.

What does the season card include?

Seasonal and year-round cards provide access to the ski lifts in accordance with the terms of use and opening hours of the ski center. Among the advantages is the possibility of using a corridor for quick access to the gondola lift during the winter season. The price of the cards also includes mountain insurance. The resort also specifies that seasonal and year-round passes are not subject to additional discounts.

Those wishing to purchase a season pass at the announced prices must do so no later than December 1, 2026 inclusive. The promotional passes are available at the MAXSPORT stores in Sofia and Bansko, as well as at the cash desks of “Yulen“ AD, located at the starting station of the gondola lift in Bansko.

After the promotional period expires, the conditions and prices may change, so those wishing to plan their expenses for the ski season in advance should follow the official announcements of the resort.

According to the preliminary schedule, the 2026/2027 winter season in the Bansko ski area will last from December 1, 2026 to April 11, 2027 inclusive. “Yulen“ AD reserves the right to change the start and end dates depending on weather conditions, snow cover and other unforeseen circumstances. The season pass gives the right to use the lifts within the announced working hours of the ski center during the winter season.