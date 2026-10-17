Bulgarian banknotes and coins for the first time in the collection of the Bank of Indonesia Museum

Bulgarian banknotes and coins are now part of the collection of the Bank of Indonesia Museum in Jakarta. This is happening for the first time at the initiative of H.E. Dr. Tanya Dimitrova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Indonesia, as the donation is part of the events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

So far, Bulgarian banknotes have not been presented in the museum's funds despite its rich numismatic collection. With the new addition, visitors will be able to get acquainted with part of Bulgarian history, statehood and cultural heritage, represented through the national currency.

The donation was personally presented by Ambassador Dr. Tanya Dimitrova during an official ceremony and accepted by the director of the museum and the executive director of the Bank of Indonesia. The event was also attended by the deputy governor of the Bank. The coins were provided by the Bulgarian National Bank, whose assistance has significantly contributed to the implementation of the initiative.

The Bank of Indonesia Museum is a specialized institution dedicated to the financial, banking and numismatic heritage of the country. It is located in the historic building of the former De Javasche Bank in the old city of Jakarta and traces the development of monetary systems, banking and economic relations during different historical periods. In its renovated form, the museum was officially opened in 2009 by the President of Indonesia.

The inclusion of Bulgarian banknotes and coins in the collection has significance beyond the traditional diplomatic donation. The banknotes bear witness to the political, economic and social development of a country, preserving images of historical figures, national symbols and cultural achievements.

The donated values will remain in the museum collections after the end of the anniversary year, becoming a permanent opportunity for visitors to experience Bulgarian history and culture.

The initiative is part of the efforts of the Embassy of Bulgaria in Jakarta to celebrate seven decades of diplomatic relations through projects with public, cultural and institutional value. The emphasis is placed on both the history of bilateral relations and the expansion of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two societies.

With their presence in the collection of the Bank of Indonesia Museum, Bulgarian banknotes and coins remain as a lasting testimony to the 70-year-old relations between Sofia and Jakarta.