Germany has investment potential of up to 4.1 trillion euros

Germany has investment and financing potential of between 2.9 and 4.1 trillion euros by 2035 in just five key areas that could determine the future of Europe's largest economy. This is shown by a new report by the business initiative Made for Germany, published on Monday.

The assessment covers the implementation of artificial intelligence in industry, the transformation of industry and the development of technologies of the future, the construction of sustainable energy systems, the modernization of basic infrastructure, as well as security and defense.

The report is around 60 pages and is to be presented to German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche. Its main goal is to show local and international investors the scale of the opportunities that Germany can offer in the next decade.

Made for Germany is backed by 147 companies and investors, including Deutsche Bank and Siemens. The initiative identifies political and legal stability, a strong research base, qualified personnel, a developed industry and direct access to the single European market as some of the country's most serious advantages.

However, the potential comes with serious structural problems. German business has been warning for years about excessive bureaucracy, high taxes and energy prices, as well as insufficiently rapid reforms. These factors are among the reasons why Germany is losing ground in international rankings for competitiveness and investment attractiveness.

The new assessment comes just weeks after Made for Germany announced that companies and investors in the initiative plan to invest over 850 billion euros in Germany by 2028. In 2025 alone, more than 200 billion euros were realized.

The scale of the necessary transformation shows that the commitments made so far are only a fraction of the capital that the German economy will have to mobilize. Among the most capital-intensive areas are the energy system and infrastructure, while artificial intelligence and defense are becoming increasingly important drivers of investment.

The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz also places technological modernization among its main economic priorities. Berlin plans to significantly expand data center capacity and accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence in traditional industries and medium-sized enterprises.

The challenge for Germany is no longer just to provide the necessary trillions of euros, but to create the conditions for capital to actually be invested in the country. It is precisely accelerating reforms, reducing administrative obstacles and ensuring competitive energy costs that will be decisive for whether the projected potential by 2035 will be converted into real investments.