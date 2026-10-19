China tests its own satellite internet in the Arctic

China has successfully tested its own satellite internet system along the Arctic sea routes, marking a new milestone in its efforts to ensure independent communications in the polar regions. The tests were conducted as part of China's 16th Arctic Ocean expedition, Chinese state media reported.

The research vessel “Zidi“ has completed pre-commercial tests of China's satellite internet system along the Arctic route. For the first time, a common communication link has been established between the Arctic, China's Antarctic station “Qinglin“ and the Tibetan Plateau. During the video conference, the sound and picture were stable, and the system demonstrated high-speed communication with low latency.

The tests verified the equipment's performance in extremely low temperatures, high altitudes, strong winds, sandstorms and ice fog. Chinese media described the achievement as overcoming the “last blind spot“ in global communications.

Over 300 files with a total volume of over 100 GB were exchanged during the expedition, and more than 40 video conferences were held. The system was also used for remote medical consultation after an expedition member felt unwell. Doctors on land were able to talk to the team via high-speed video connection.

A separate test in September already demonstrated the capabilities of the Chinese technology. It was the first time a video call was made between the North and South Poles via a Chinese-developed satellite system, with a reported delay of less than one second.

The technology is important not only for scientific expeditions. Reliable broadband connectivity in the Arctic can be used for navigation, emergency and rescue operations, remote medicine and data transmission from research equipment. It also reduces the need for Chinese polar missions to rely on foreign satellite communication systems.

The development comes at a time when China is increasing its presence in the Arctic. As early as 2018, Beijing defined itself as an “close to the Arctic country“ and presented the concept of the “Polar Silk Road“, which includes the development of new transport and economic links through the region.

The Northern Sea Route along the Russian Arctic coast is of particular importance for this strategy. China and Russia are expanding their cooperation along the route, and the Russian state corporation “Rosatom“ manages its infrastructure. This year, Chinese companies have increased its use for shipments to Europe, as the route can significantly shorten travel times compared to the traditional route through the Suez Canal.

Interest in the Arctic corridor is also growing due to geopolitical risks along traditional sea routes. In 2026, Russia increased oil exports to Asia via the Northern Sea Route, and the Chinese operator Sea Legend began a regular container service between China and Europe via the Arctic.

At the same time, China continues to expand its scientific activities in the region. The country regularly sends the polar ships “Xuelun“ and “Xuelun-2“ to the Arctic and maintains the “Huanghe“ research station on the Spitsbergen archipelago in Norway.

The successful test of satellite internet adds another element to this strategy. In addition to a scientific achievement, its own communications infrastructure could become a key technology for more active Chinese shipping and presence in the Arctic in the coming years.