Russia proposes broader business forum with US and Europe

The format of the discussed trilateral business forum between Russia, the US and Germany should be expanded and companies and business organizations from other European countries should participate in it. This was stated by the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin in an interview with TASS.

The initiative to organize a forum between representatives of Russian, American and German business was presented earlier by the special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

According to Dmitriev, the idea has already been discussed with representatives of the German “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) and the American Chamber of Commerce and has received support. The forum is scheduled to be held in 2027, with the venue to be determined by the end of 2026. There are discussions about organizing the meeting in a neutral country, including possibly in the Middle East. Shokhin, however, questions the need to limit the format to Germany as a European participant. According to him, interest in restoring or expanding economic relations with Russia may also exist among companies from other European countries. Our companies are certainly interested in this. Whether we should necessarily try to make Germany the third country is another question. In fact, we should attract European companies. Why not, for example, attract Italian companies? There are those who would like to work“, said Shokhin.

According to him, the political agreements for organizing such a meeting should also be supported by a concrete readiness of business organizations from individual countries to participate.

Shokhin suggests that preparations should also begin “from the bottom up“ – through contacts between leading business associations. Among the potential participants, he mentioned the American Chamber of Commerce, the Federal Union of German Industry (BDI) and the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA).

“We are ready, of course, to participate, but it would be good for all this to be structured. "If Dmitriev's American colleagues are ready to seriously discuss this topic, we are ready to join," Shokhin added.

At this stage, the initiative remains at the discussion level and the location, program and composition of participants have not been finally determined. The possible inclusion of European companies would also have a serious political context, given the sanctions restrictions on economic relations with Russia.