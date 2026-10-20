LOT suspends winter flights due to high jet fuel prices

The Polish airline LOT is temporarily suspending some of its international flights during the winter season due to the sharp increase in the price of jet fuel. The changes affect the route between Warsaw and Bologna, as well as flights from Krakow to Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. The frequency of other destinations will also be reduced.

LOT spokesman Krzysztof Mochulski said that the decision was made after analyzing the profitability of the routes. According to him, high fuel prices are among the main reasons, along with fierce competition on the Central European market, which limits the possibility of compensating for costs through more expensive tickets.

„In February, fuel costs accounted for about 25% of the airline's total costs. Today, this share can reach 40%,“ said Mochulski.

LOT plans to restore the suspended flights in early April, when the summer schedule will be introduced. The airline specifies that the winter change does not mean a complete contraction of the network. The carrier has started flights to Bangkok, and at the end of March it plans to open a route to Hanoi. By mid-2027, the fleet should be increased by four “Dreamliner“ aircraft, which will be used for higher frequency on existing routes and for the possible opening of new routes.

The pressure on airlines comes against the backdrop of a significant increase in fuel prices. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, its price in mid-October was almost 114% higher than in the same period of the previous year. For passengers, the changes mean that some of LOT's winter routes will not operate, and there may be fewer flights on others.