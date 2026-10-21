Vladimir Dichev: Bulgaria is establishing itself as a leading energy storage market in Europe

“Bulgaria ranks among the leading markets for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in continental Europe. Their development is already changing the country's role in the regional energy system and contributing to security of supply“, said Vladimir Dichev, Chief Commercial Officer of Electrohold Bulgaria, at the Energy Transition Europe 2026 forum, organized by Reuters Events in Amsterdam.

In his presentation “Bulgaria among the leaders in energy storage: How large battery systems are changing the energy landscape of Southeast Europe“ Dichev presented the development of Bulgaria as a center for electricity storage in Southeast Europe and the role of batteries in balancing and securing the electricity system.

In just five years, solar capacity in Bulgaria, Romania and Greece has quadrupled – to around 27 GW. The rapid development of RES creates an increasing need for flexibility and opportunities to shift the energy produced over time.

“Batteries are no longer just a tool for commercial optimization. They are becoming an important asset for the security of the electricity system. The Bulgarian experience shows the potential of BESS to provide the necessary flexibility with rapidly growing production from renewable sources“, said Vladimir Dichev.

He cited the summer of 2026 as an example, when Southeast Europe was faced with a combination of high consumption, limited production from conventional capacities and increased risks to energy security. In August, Bulgaria exported 829 GWh of electricity, according to official data.

Electrohold Trade is already applying its experience on a significant scale. Its portfolio includes around 50 BESS and PV/BESS assets with a total capacity of approximately 1,500 MW and a storage capacity of around 4,500 MWh. The company provides comprehensive commercial management – from market access and balancing to asset optimization in different market segments. Electrohold Trade is expanding this model outside Bulgaria, developing operations in Romania and Poland in partnership with local companies.

According to Vladimir Dichev, the next stage in the development of BESS requires better integration into electricity markets, sufficient network capacity, combining different revenue sources and deeper integration of European balancing markets.

„Bulgaria has gained valuable practical experience in the development and management of BESS. The next step is to turn this experience into a sustainable model that can be applied to other markets in the region,“ concluded Dichev.