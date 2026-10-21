"Green" light for 15 million euro investment of "Bella Bulgaria" AD in Yambol

On October 20, 2026 in Yambol, "Bella Bulgaria" AD - a leader in food production - presented the company's latest investment for the modernization and expansion of its production facilities located in the city. The investment is being carried out within the framework of the project "Support for Production Investments in "Bella Bulgaria" AD", financed under the "Regional Development" Program 2021-2027. The project envisages a complex of investments in tangible assets to expand the company's production capacity in the direction of “puff pastry and puff pastry“ – by 100%, and in “pasta products packaged in a protected gas environment“ – by 5% increase.

The investments include construction activities for the construction of a new and renovation of an existing production building, provision of equipment to expand capacity along the entire production chain – from the input of the raw material, through its processing, storage and delivery of the final product to the retail network. To ensure the energy independence of the company and reduce energy costs, it is planned to introduce RES technologies for energy production and storage – for its own needs.

The project envisages the construction of a combined facility – a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 1.65 MW and a local energy storage facility – battery with a capacity of 5,016 MWh. The produced electricity is expected to be 2216.4 MWh/year and provide over 50% of the company's needs for pastry products. As a result of the implemented activities, 46 new jobs are expected to be created, including for workers from the coal mining and energy production sectors in the Stara Zagora region. The project directly corresponds to the principles and objectives of the Just Transition Plan and provides a direct contribution to supporting the goals of climate neutrality.

“Our investment is complex“, emphasized Valeri Vassilev during the event. “We are not only increasing our puff pastry production capacity to 40 tons per day, but we are also investing in improving the entire production chain cycle – from the input of the raw material, through its processing, to the delivery of the final product to the retail network“, he added.

“Every new investment and every new job is a huge success for all of us“, shared the Deputy Mayor of Yambol Municipality Vasil Alexandrov regarding the project. He thanked “Bella Bulgaria“ for the trust and emphasized that in the person of Yambol Municipality the company will always have a safe and reliable partner.

“The upcoming project of “Bella Bulgaria“ adds value to all investments made under the Just Transition Fund, which Yambol Municipality is also implementing“, commented Galina Karadjova – Head of the “European Funding and Programs“ Department in Yambol Municipality. According to her, within the framework of the “Regional Development“ Program residential buildings, public buildings, production facilities are being renovated. “This is a positive sign for the development of Yambol and the Southeast region as a whole“, she emphasized.

The investment was announced in the presence of representatives of the municipal and regional administration, the Labor Bureau and the media.

Text under the photo (from left to right): Vasil Alexandrov, Galina Karadjova, Valeri Vassilev, Iliya Stoyanov