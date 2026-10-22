Turkey plans solid investments in space and aviation

Turkey plans to allocate nearly 100 billion Turkish liras, or about 2.01 billion USD, for the space and aviation industry in 2027-2029. The amount is set in the draft state budget for 2027 and the budget justification to it. These are planned funds, not expenses already incurred.

The program's budget in 2026 is 176 million USD. An increase of 181.7% to 495.7 million USD is foreseen for 2027. The funding is set to increase to $616.9 million in 2028 and $745 million in 2029. In Turkish lira, the total for the three years is $92.138 billion.

More funds for airports and air transport

$377.3 million is planned for the construction, operation and maintenance of air transport facilities in 2027. Investment in aviation infrastructure is expected to reach $581.1 million in 2028 and $596.2 million in 2029.

Ankara aims for the country's airports to serve 272 million passengers in 2027, including direct transit passengers. The goal is to reach 282 million in 2028 and 291 million in 2029.

Focus on local space technologies

The space part of the budget will finance the National Space Program, scientific research, testing infrastructure and the commercialization of high-value-added technologies. The budget explanatory memorandum states that support is provided for the development of critical space technologies and the expansion of local production capacity.

In recent years, Turkey has launched the telecommunications satellite Türksat 6A and the Earth observation satellite IMEÇE. In 2024, Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever participated in Turkey's first manned scientific missions and conducted experiments in a space environment.

Preparation for a mission to the Moon

Turkey is preparing its first deep space mission to the Moon, scheduled for 2027. The spacecraft was developed domestically, contains over 80% local components and uses a hybrid propulsion system. Its assembly has been completed, and additional tests are currently being carried out.

Antalya hosted the 77th International Astronautical Congress between October 5 and 9. In parallel with the preparations for the lunar mission, the Turkish Space Agency continues work on a spaceport project in Somalia, which should provide the country with independent access to orbit.