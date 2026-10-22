As temperatures drop, household electricity consumption increases

With the onset of the colder months and the decrease in temperatures, household electricity consumption traditionally increases, especially among customers who use electricity for heating and water heating.

Data from Electrohold Sales, which supplies electricity to end customers in Western Bulgaria, show that the quantities of electricity purchased for the supply of end household customers increased by 19.84% in the first half of October compared to the first half of September 2026.

When comparing monthly bills, it is important for customers to monitor not only the final amount, but also the amount of electricity used in kilowatt hours.

Each household's consumption is individual and depends on a number of factors – the method of heating and water heating, the thermal insulation of the home, external temperatures, the number and power of electrical appliances used, the time they are in operation, as well as the duration of stay at home.

To more easily track changes in their own consumption, customers have information about the current and previous 13 months in each invoice issued by Electrohold Sales. This information is also available in the company's electronic invoice application: https://electrohold.bg/faktura.

When temperatures drop, customers usually compare their consumption with that of the previous month, but such a comparison can be misleading, since external factors that influence consumption change. Therefore, Electrohold recommends comparing the data with those for the same period of the previous year, possible changes in the heating method, the use of new or more powerful appliances and the number of heated rooms.

More information, practical tips and solutions for increasing energy efficiency and maintaining comfort at home can be found on the Electrohold Sales website in the Energy Efficiency section: https://electrohold.bg/bg/sales/domakinstva/energijna-efektivnost/.