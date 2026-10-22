Veronica Beard Removes Jewelry from Its Website After Allegations of Copying

Fashion brand Veronica Beard has removed several pieces of jewelry from its stores and website after designer Sara Beltran accused it of copying designs from her Dezso brand. The company issued a public apology but did not specify how the similar items came to be.

„We are aware that some pieces from our latest jewelry collection closely resemble Dezso designs. We deeply respect Sara Beltran, her craft, and her business. We have removed the items in question from our stores and website. We are reviewing our design process to prevent similar errors in the future. "We sincerely apologize to Sarah," Veronica Beard said in an Instagram post, as cited by Women's Wear Daily.

Beltran showed three examples of silver shell necklaces that she said she introduced back in 2021, and compared them to pieces offered by Veronica Beard in 2026. She wrote: "Shame on you Veronica Beard. Twenty years of my work and now this."

“Small designers deserve respect. Craftsmen deserve recognition. Originality matters,” the designer added. According to her, creating an authentic product requires time, vision, perseverance and respect for the people behind it.

Collaboration declined two years ago

The case gained additional context due to contact between the two brands in 2024. At that time, Gabriela Sorrentino, Veronica Beard's purchasing director, offered Beltran a collaboration in the brand's stores in the Hamptons and Nantucket. The designer declined, believing that the aesthetics of the two companies did not match.

Later, Beltran suggested that the appearance of similar products may be related to her refusal. She accused Veronica Beard of a lack of ethics and said that the brand had appropriated designs that she had worked on for two decades.

The price difference between the two collections is also significant. Similar necklaces by Dezso sell for thousands of British pounds. One of them costs 3029 pounds, and a necklace with a shell and citrine is estimated at 2272 pounds. Comparable items from Veronica Beard were priced at hundreds of pounds.

The brand is favored by Meghan Markle

Veronica Beard was founded in 2010 by sisters-in-law Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Meehl Beard. The brand is associated with an American style, combining casual and more formal clothing.

Meghan Markle wore clothes from the company during her participation in the series “Suits“, and was later seen in its suits and coats. The brand's famous clients include Kate, Princess of Wales, and Poppy Delevingne.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Beltran's jewelry is inspired by her travels and love of the ocean. Dezso's signature motifs include seashells used in lockets and bracelets. Following Veronica Beard's apology, the company said it was reviewing its internal design process. It has not been announced whether the two parties have reached an agreement or whether further action will follow.

Sources: dailymail.com, wwd.com