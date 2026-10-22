UAE and Greece announce deals worth €12.75 billion

The United Arab Emirates and Greece have announced 18 memorandums, agreements and trade partnerships worth a total of €12.75 billion, or around $14.30 billion. The agreements were presented at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens, which was attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In parallel, Abu Dhabi announced its intention to invest an additional €15 billion in Greece through the joint investment initiative between the two countries. It was established in 2022 with an initial resource of €4 billion. No specific companies or projects were named for the new funding.

Technology, Energy and Transport

The new agreements cover digital infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. Other areas identified include renewable energy, clean energy infrastructure, industry, logistics, transport and ports.

The agreements also include healthcare, life sciences and food security. During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled and Mitsotakis discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, infrastructure and healthcare.

“Our priority is to translate this momentum into productive projects, quality investments and sustainable economic outcomes for both countries“, said UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed al-Zeyoudi, quoted by Gulf News.

Previous investments

The new intention builds on already established investment relationships. Among the larger deals is the acquisition of Greek renewable energy company Terna Energy by Masdar. The Emirati company bought 70% of the company in 2024 at a valuation of the enterprise of 3.2 billion euros, and in 2025 announced that it had acquired the remaining shares.

According to the priorities presented by both parties, the expansion of the initiative should encourage partnerships between investment institutions and private companies from the UAE and Greece. An official statement from Abu Dhabi states that future projects will be aimed at strategic sectors and the development of long-term economic ties.