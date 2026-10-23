The Tripartite Council discusses tax changes and minimum wage

The National Tripartite Council is discussing tax changes and a draft for a new minimum wage for 2027. The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

The agenda includes draft amendments to eight laws. Among them are the Personal Income Tax Act, the Corporate Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act.

Representatives of the state, employer organizations and unions will also consider proposals for amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act, the Excise and Tax Warehouses Act and the Accountancy Act.

The discussion also includes amendments to the Independent Financial Audit and Sustainability Assurance Act, as well as to the Gambling Act.

Draft for the Minimum Wage from January 1, 2027

A separate item provides for consideration of a draft decree of the Council of Ministers to determine the amount of the minimum wage in the country from January 1, 2027.

The published information about the meeting does not specify a specific amount for the minimum wage. The proposals in the tax and labor fields will be discussed by the three parties in the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.