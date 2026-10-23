Nearly nine in 10 Britons have taken action to cut their household spending in the past six months, according to a survey of 2,130 adults in the UK by Savanta, commissioned by the Institute of Research and Reforms International.

A total of 87% of respondents have said they have taken at least one measure to cut back on their household budget, while 13% have not taken any such action.

Heating and non-essential spending are the hardest hit

The most common change is cutting back on non-essential spending. 67% of Britons have cut back on spending on meals out, social gatherings or other similar services.

Half of respondents - 51% - have reduced their heating at home to cut energy bills. Another 40% have changed the supermarket they shop at and 37% have cut back on car journeys due to fuel costs.

The survey was conducted online between 16 and 19 October, ahead of the UK budget. Chancellor John Healy will present the financial plan to the House of Commons on 28 October.

Inflation accelerates to 3.5%

Pressure on households is increasing as inflation accelerates. The Office for National Statistics showed that the consumer price index rose by 3.5% in September on an annual basis, compared with 3.1% in August.

This is the highest level since October 2025, when inflation was 3.6%. September's result is above the 3.4% expected by economists and is mainly related to the rise in fuel prices.

Healy said that the budget would look for ways to provide families and businesses with “a little breathing space“ against the backdrop of rising living costs.

Support for welfare cuts

The survey also includes questions on how the government can provide more funding for defense. 44% of Britons support reducing welfare payments for this purpose, while 34% oppose it.

The idea of reducing spending on international aid receives the greatest support - 63% of respondents are “in favor”. There is less support for increasing borrowing, raising taxes or cutting spending on public services.

“The government faces clear limits to what the public is willing to accept to finance higher defense spending,“ said Ali Rehman Malik, president of the Institute of Research and Reforms International.

According to him, tax increases and cuts to basic public services are facing strong resistance, while almost nine in 10 respondents have already cut spending in their households.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com