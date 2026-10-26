A pavilion at the University of National and World Economy reported 1.50 euros, but held over 630 euros

A pavilion on the territory of the University of National and World Economy in Sofia reported a turnover of only 1.50 EUR, while over 630 EUR were found in the cash register. The discrepancy was identified during an inspection by the General Directorate of "Fiscal Control" at the National Revenue Agency.

The control actions began with a purchase using the "mystery shopper" method. After the payment, no fiscal receipt was issued. During the subsequent undercover surveillance, the inspectors identified four more cases in which customers did not receive receipts.

Books showed the actual turnover

After identifying themselves, the NRA officers requested the reports from the site's software product, checked the cash register and compared the amounts with the data from the fiscal device.

Two notebooks were found in the kiosk, in which the actual turnover was recorded in detail. The data from them matched the reports in the accounting program, but significantly differed from the amounts marked on the cash register, the NRA announced.

Thus, with EUR 1.50 reported on the cash register, the inspectors identified over EUR 630 in the cash register. The revenue agency does not indicate in the public information the exact amount of turnover recorded in the ledgers.

It is possible that the facility will be sealed

For the established violations, the administrative measure "sealing of the facility" may be imposed for a period of up to 30 days. At the time of publication of the information, it was not reported whether the measure has already been applied, nor whether additional sanctions have been imposed on the trader.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, eurocom.bg