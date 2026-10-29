Sofia gathers nearly 5,000 entrepreneurs and investors

Nearly 5,000 entrepreneurs, investors and investors are expected to gather in Sofia for the Crossroads 2026 conference. The forum will be held on October 29 and 30 at the Bulgarian Army Stadium, with the goal of Bulgarian ideas finding their way to international markets.

The event is aimed at company founders, investors, executives and representatives of the technology sector. Organizer Bozhidar Vidinov told bTV that the ambition is for Sofia to establish itself as a center for business in the region and Europe.

“Our goal is for businesses in Bulgaria to actually grow and not do business only in the country, but to be able to scale and sell everywhere“, said Bozhidar Vidinov.

Among the highlights of the program are building startup companies, attracting capital and scaling businesses. According to the organizers, participants will be able to hear the experience of people who have built companies with an international reach or sold them for millions.

Speakers from SpaceX and Google

Among the invited guests is an entrepreneur who sold his company to SpaceX, who now works for the company as an ambassador. A Google representative will arrive from Ireland. The program also includes Bulgarians who have developed companies that have reached deals worth millions.

The organizers emphasize that a good idea alone is not enough. According to Tihomir Banov, the development of a startup requires perseverance, a clear goal and a lot of work.

Startup competition and European opportunities

„The main quality is hard work. One must have a permanent goal, follow it and work hard“, said Banov.

On October 30, the regional final of the Startup World Cup will be held within the framework of the forum. The winner will have the opportunity to present their company at the global final of the competition.

A day earlier, on October 29, the European Innovation Council will organize an information day on financing opportunities for innovative companies. The event is part of the Crossroads side program and will be held at the same location.

Tickets are divided into categories for companies, students and individual visitors. According to Tihomir Banov, some of the largest companies in Bulgaria have donated tickets that can be provided free of charge to people with financial difficulties.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, therecursive.com