Germans save less, but the most among Europeans

Germans saved a smaller portion of their income in 2025 compared to a year earlier, but continue to be among the most frugal households in Europe. The gross savings rate in Germany reached 18.9% compared to 19.6% in 2024, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office Destatis, published on the occasion of World Savings Day.

Despite the decrease, Germany remains significantly above the average for the European Union, where households saved an average of 14.3% of their disposable income. The data show that Germans' propensity to save remains relatively high, even after weakening over the past year.

The gross saving rate is used for international comparisons because it does not deduct depreciation, including that of homes owned by households. This allows data for different countries to be compared using a uniform methodology.

Among the major European economies, France also reports a relatively high level of savings, but it lags behind Germany. German households also outstrip those in Italy and a number of other EU countries.

However, the European leader is outside the European Union. In Switzerland, households save an even larger share of their disposable income, which puts it ahead of Germany on this indicator.

The difference with the United States is also significant. German households have traditionally saved a larger share of their income than American households, and this trend continues in the latest comparative data.

The picture looks different according to the national methodology. This indicator takes into account net savings after deducting depreciation and is therefore significantly lower than the gross savings rate used for international comparisons.

In 2025, the disposable income of German households increased by 3.1%, mainly supported by an increase in net wages and cash social benefits. At the same time, consumer spending increased by 4%, which is one of the reasons for the decrease in the savings share.

Consumer prices increased less than disposable income last year, which led to real growth in household income. However, the figures are averages and do not reflect the large differences in the financial situation of individual households.

At the beginning of 2026, Germans continued to set aside a significant portion of their income. Destatis data for the first quarter showed a savings rate of 12.6%, unchanged from the same period in the previous year. At the same time, private consumption in real terms grew by 0.8% year-on-year.

The high propensity to save also remains an important factor for the German economy. When households set aside a larger portion of their income instead of directing it towards purchases, this limits the potential of private consumption to stimulate economic growth. On the other hand, the accumulated funds increase the financial reserve of households in times of economic uncertainty.