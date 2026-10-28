Apple products are no longer an elusive target for fraudsters. This is according to the results of a BI.ZONE Threat Intelligence study analyzing darknet market trends for the period 2023-2025.

„Looking not only at the number of listings, but also at the composition of the market, it is clear that macOS is gradually losing its status as a difficult target and is becoming a common platform in the MaaS portfolio, on a par with Windows. In 2024, listings consisted of expensive, one-time tools with source code worth tens of thousands of dollars and a strict limit on copying. In 2026, they are released almost monthly, and the minimum price has dropped to $70“, noted Oleg Skulkin, Head of BI.ZONE Threat Intelligence.

According to the study, the number of offered malicious programs for macOS has grown by more than a third compared to 2023-2024 and has increased sixfold year-on-year compared to 2025. It is noted that while previously macOS tools were released separately and could be sold exclusively to one user, now new listings appear almost monthly. The prices of the programs range from $70 to $20,000.