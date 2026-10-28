Japanese carmakers fear new EU rules

Japanese electric vehicle manufacturers are concerned that new European regulations that give priority to EU-made vehicles could hurt them, NHK reported.

The rules were proposed back in March amid intense competition with Chinese manufacturers. Under the new rules, only EU-made electric vehicles are expected to qualify for subsidies and public procurement.

The details of these measures are still being discussed, but Japanese manufacturers are already worried about their implications. Toyota, for example, is planning to expand its plant in the Czech Republic, but currently sells vehicles made in Japan and Turkey in the EU. Suzuki and Nissan could also face problems.

EU representatives, as the TV channel points out, note that Japan itself has similar measures, which puts European manufacturers at a disadvantage.