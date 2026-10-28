Ranking determines the top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia

Travel&Lifestyle magazine has determined the top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia in its new autumn issue. First place is the five-star Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia. It elegantly embodies a combination of modern design, innovative concepts and impeccable service. The striking 30-story building has 400 spacious, bright and exquisitely furnished rooms. The hotel also has 10 restaurants, distinguished by breathtaking panoramic views, sophisticated interiors and diverse culinary experiences. Among them are a haute cuisine restaurant for true connoisseurs and a sky bar with an opening roof, towering high above the city, as well as a one-of-a-kind lounge bar located on the 30th floor, with a 360-degree panoramic terrace.

The second place goes to the five-star InterContinental Sofia, which is located in the heart of the capital, opposite the old building of the National Assembly, as well as next to the most important state buildings and cultural landmarks. This luxury hotel offers views of the iconic monument “Tsar Osvoboditel“ and the temple-monument “St. Alexander Nevsky“. The complex is part of the international luxury hotel chain InterContinental. It also has a key from the “Michelin“ hotel guide, in which it is included.

Third place goes to the Hyatt Regency Sofia, which is located in the heart of the city on “Vasil Levski“ Square. When checking into many of the rooms, you get access to the Regency Club and beautiful views of the green courtyard. The luxurious bathrooms, with a rain shower, offer a perfect place for relaxation and refreshment. The hotel is part of the international Hyatt hotel chain.

The ranking is arranged based on the reviews of the customers themselves on the booking platforms Booking, Hotels.com, Agoda, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Google, etc., as well as personal visits by journalists. It includes properties that have exceptional comfort, location, prices, furnishings and service.

T&L Top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia

1. Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia

2. InterContinental Sofia

3. Hyatt Regency Sofia

4. East Plaza Hotel

5. Crowne Plaza Sofia, an IHG Hotel

6. Sense Hotel Sofia, a Member of Design Hotels

7. Juno Hotel Sofia, a Member of Design Hotels

8. DOT Sofia

9. Grand Hotel Sofia

10. Hayashi Residence

11. Maison Sofia - MGallery

12. Oborishte 63, The Art Boutique Hotel

13. Boutique Hotel Casa Boyana

14. All Seasons Residence Design Hotel

15. Impresamente Art Hotel

16. Sentro Boutique Hotel

17. Adella Boutique Hotel

18. Location

19. Acacia Boutique Hotel

20. Blue Star Luxury Hotel

21. Hotel Kitchen59

22. Mercure Sofia City

23. Novotel Sofia

24. Crystal Palace Boutique Hotel

25. NOVITA Hotel Sofia

26. Aurora Sofia Hotel

27. B1 City Hotel Sofia

28. Sofia Balkan Palace

29. Hilton Sofia

30. Art Hotel 158

31. VIKO Boutique Apart Hotel

32. Metropolitan Hotel Sofia, a member of Radisson Individuals

33. The Nest by Juno Hotel Sofia

34. AMAR Design Hotel by HMG

35. Hotel Via Serdika

36. Hotel Anel

37. Hotel House K21

38. Jasmine Hotel

39. Hotel Calipso Hotel

40. B1 Downtown Hotel

41. Avenue Aparthotel

42. Legends Hotel

43. Rosslyn Central Park Hotel Sofia

44. Astoria Grand Hotel

45. The Moon Boutique Hotel

46. Rosslyn Thracia Hotel Sofia

47. Hotel COOP, Sofia

48. Premier Sofia Airport Hotel

49. Hotel Marinela

50. Expo Hotel Sofia