Ranking determines the top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia

Travel&Lifestyle magazine has determined the top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia in its new autumn issue. First place is the five-star Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia. It elegantly embodies a combination of modern design, innovative concepts and impeccable service. The striking 30-story building has 400 spacious, bright and exquisitely furnished rooms. The hotel also has 10 restaurants, distinguished by breathtaking panoramic views, sophisticated interiors and diverse culinary experiences. Among them are a haute cuisine restaurant for true connoisseurs and a sky bar with an opening roof, towering high above the city, as well as a one-of-a-kind lounge bar located on the 30th floor, with a 360-degree panoramic terrace.
The second place goes to the five-star InterContinental Sofia, which is located in the heart of the capital, opposite the old building of the National Assembly, as well as next to the most important state buildings and cultural landmarks. This luxury hotel offers views of the iconic monument “Tsar Osvoboditel“ and the temple-monument “St. Alexander Nevsky“. The complex is part of the international luxury hotel chain InterContinental. It also has a key from the “Michelin“ hotel guide, in which it is included.
Third place goes to the Hyatt Regency Sofia, which is located in the heart of the city on “Vasil Levski“ Square. When checking into many of the rooms, you get access to the Regency Club and beautiful views of the green courtyard. The luxurious bathrooms, with a rain shower, offer a perfect place for relaxation and refreshment. The hotel is part of the international Hyatt hotel chain.
The ranking is arranged based on the reviews of the customers themselves on the booking platforms Booking, Hotels.com, Agoda, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Google, etc., as well as personal visits by journalists. It includes properties that have exceptional comfort, location, prices, furnishings and service.
T&L Top 50 of the best hotels in Sofia
1. Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia
2. InterContinental Sofia
3. Hyatt Regency Sofia
4. East Plaza Hotel
5. Crowne Plaza Sofia, an IHG Hotel
6. Sense Hotel Sofia, a Member of Design Hotels
7. Juno Hotel Sofia, a Member of Design Hotels
8. DOT Sofia
9. Grand Hotel Sofia
10. Hayashi Residence
11. Maison Sofia - MGallery
12. Oborishte 63, The Art Boutique Hotel13. Boutique Hotel Casa Boyana
14. All Seasons Residence Design Hotel
15. Impresamente Art Hotel
16. Sentro Boutique Hotel
17. Adella Boutique Hotel
18. Location
19. Acacia Boutique Hotel
20. Blue Star Luxury Hotel
21. Hotel Kitchen59
22. Mercure Sofia City
23. Novotel Sofia
24. Crystal Palace Boutique Hotel
25. NOVITA Hotel Sofia
26. Aurora Sofia Hotel
27. B1 City Hotel Sofia
28. Sofia Balkan Palace
29. Hilton Sofia
30. Art Hotel 158
31. VIKO Boutique Apart Hotel
32. Metropolitan Hotel Sofia, a member of Radisson Individuals
33. The Nest by Juno Hotel Sofia
34. AMAR Design Hotel by HMG
35. Hotel Via Serdika
36. Hotel Anel
37. Hotel House K21
38. Jasmine Hotel
39. Hotel Calipso Hotel
40. B1 Downtown Hotel
41. Avenue Aparthotel
42. Legends Hotel
43. Rosslyn Central Park Hotel Sofia
44. Astoria Grand Hotel
45. The Moon Boutique Hotel
46. Rosslyn Thracia Hotel Sofia
47. Hotel COOP, Sofia
48. Premier Sofia Airport Hotel
49. Hotel Marinela
50. Expo Hotel Sofia