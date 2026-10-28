In China, businesses are increasing their support for employees' families

Chinese companies are developing social programs for employees and their families amid the government's growing focus on responsible business and demographic issues. This was reported by the HSE Responsible Business Lab.

The Chinese model of responsible business is examined in the new issue of the “BRICS Responsible Business Digest“, prepared by the HSE Responsible Business Lab in conjunction with the “Mendeleev“ Institute for Demographic Policy. The study notes that the government is actively developing requirements for companies in the areas of sustainable development, worker and consumer protection, environmental protection and corporate accountability. The country also has a corporate social credit system that takes into account companies' compliance with regulations, tax discipline, and other performance indicators.

“When people talk about responsible business, they most often mention the environment, social projects, and charity. All of this is certainly important. But working with the Chinese market, I am increasingly convinced that responsible business starts with much simpler things: fulfillment of obligations, product quality, honesty with partners, and a willingness to take responsibility for the results of work. This issue has its own unique characteristics in China. Here, the government actively sets the rules of the game“, notes Ilona Gorsheneva-Doluts, representative and head of the Women's Committee of Opora Russia in China and director of InterBiz.

The social component of responsible business is also evident in the programs of large employers. Alibaba provides commercial insurance for employees' children, organizes medical examinations for their parents, and programs for future and young parents. The company also partners with kindergartens and childcare providers.

Tencent also implements family-oriented measures. The company’s ESG report lists child support programs, family insurance programs, family doctor consultations, and psychological support among employee support measures. Employees also have access to flexible working hours and leave related to childbirth and raising children.

The development of corporate programs coincides with the expansion of state support for families. China has a national program of benefits for children under the age of three. In addition, the country’s authorities are developing a system of childcare services and promoting the creation of conditions that allow combining parenthood and employment.

“The BRICS Responsible Business Digest“ was prepared by the HSE Responsible Business Laboratory in cooperation with the D. I. Mendeleev Institute of Demographic Policy. The study examines national models of responsible business in Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa, government mechanisms for regulating and incentivizing companies, as well as social, environmental and corporate practices.