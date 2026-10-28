The road from China to Europe is shortened by 3 days

Kazakhstan plans a large-scale expansion of its transport infrastructure to become a leading logistics hub between China and Europe. The country is investing in new railway lines, highways, airports and the digitalization of international freight transport.

This was announced by President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the people, emphasizing that changes in world trade open up new opportunities for countries located along land transport routes.

„The vulnerability of sea routes has increased the strategic importance of land transport corridors. Kazakhstan should use this historic chance to become a de facto leading logistics hub of Eurasia,” Tokayev said.

Among the key infrastructure projects is the Aral-Caspian Highway, the construction of which began in August. The new road should significantly improve transport connectivity along the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

“The project will shorten the route along the Trans-Caspian Corridor by approximately one thousand kilometers, and the time for cargo delivery – by up to three days,” the president said.

In 2027, the “Bakhti” railway line is also expected to be put into operation Ayagoz“, which will increase the throughput to China by 20 million tons.

According to the data presented by the head of state, about 85% of freight traffic from China to the European continent passes through Kazakhstan. However, he warned that a favorable geographical location alone is not enough to maintain competitive advantages.

“We must now move to the position of a full-fledged organizer of international cargo flows“, Tokayev said.

The president emphasized the development of local logistics companies, the construction of cargo distribution centers and the creation of new production and trade zones around transport hubs.

Particular attention will be paid to the modernization of road infrastructure and border crossings, where delays continue to create difficulties for international carriers.

“If the border has become a “bottleneck“, causing multi-kilometer traffic jams, which is exactly what is happening now, there can be no talk of any leadership of Kazakhstan“, the state minister warned chapter.

Kazakhstan also intends to expand its air transport infrastructure. Several airports are being built and reconstructed in the country, and in 2027, the construction of a new modern airport in Astana is planned to begin with the participation of an international partner.

Tokayev also insisted on the full digitalization of the transport sector, including international routes.

“In the era of artificial intelligence, managing global transit flows with paper waybills is absurd”, the president said.

According to him, the modernization of the transport infrastructure is necessary not only to increase international transit, but also to create new jobs and increase the income of the population.