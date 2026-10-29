Romania postpones the launch of the Cherna Voda NPP to November

Romania will not be able to launch the two reactors of the Cherna Voda NPP in November, according to the decision to extend the state of emergency around the plant. The document was published in the country's official gazette, and the information was disseminated by Agerpres.

The state of emergency has been extended for another 30 days due to the persistently low levels of the Danube at its entry into Romania. Among the reasons cited is the “impossibility” Units 1 and 2 to be put back into operation in November 2026.

Contradiction with earlier forecast

Just two days earlier, Energy Minister Dumitru Kisalica said that one of the reactors could be restarted around November 15, if the forecasts for the Danube flow are confirmed.

“Around November 15, if the current trends and forecasts hold, we should have a reactor that can start operating“, Kisalica told Digi24.

The minister warned that a change in hydrological forecasts could bring forward or postpone the launch. The latest decision by the Romanian authorities, however, shows that at present the official planning does not envisage the return of the units to operation throughout November.

The two units have been shut down since the summer

The first unit of the “Cherna Voda“ NPP was shut down in a controlled manner on July 28, and the second - on August 13. The reason was the prolonged drought and the insufficient flow of the Danube, which is used to cool the plant.

The two reactors provide nearly 20% of Romania's electricity production. Their absence increases the pressure on the electricity system, especially during peak hours when balancing reserves are limited.

The decision states that Transelectrica must use all available options to maintain the system - to increase production, ensure imports or take measures to limit consumption if necessary.

Nuclearelectrica announced that the units are maintained in a safe shutdown state. According to the operator, nuclear safety is ensured, and the situation affects electricity production. Reconnection of the reactors will require appropriate water conditions and confirmation from the operator that all technical requirements have been met.

Sources: agerpres.ro, euronews.ro, romania-insider.com