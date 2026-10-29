One of Britain's most mysterious billionaires could be forced out of the shadows due to a lawsuit involving the Williams Formula 1 team. Peter de Puytron, who has managed to maintain near-complete anonymity for decades, faces the prospect of revealing details of his business to a US court, the Financial Times reports.

The British financier is the founder of G-Research - a technology company specializing in quantitative trading in financial markets. About 1,000 of its employees develop complex mathematical models and algorithms that are used for investment strategies.

According to competitor estimates, an investment fund affiliated with G-Research manages assets worth between $10 billion and $12 billion. However, this amount is an approximate estimate of the assets under management, and not necessarily De Puytron's personal wealth.

The way the billionaire has organized his business is particularly curious. According to the publication, he uses a complex corporate structure, including offshore companies registered in jurisdictions such as the Marshall Islands. Through them, intellectual property rights are managed, which allows for the optimization of tax obligations.

Despite the scale of his financial operations, De Puytron remains virtually unknown to the general public. There is no public photograph of him, and people close to him describe him as someone who deliberately avoids digital devices and any form of publicity.

Now, however, legal proceedings threaten to disrupt the decades-old secrecy.

One of the disputes is related to the construction of a large data center in the US state of South Carolina. The other concerns the Williams Formula 1 team and the investment company Dorilton, through which the racing team is controlled.

Former senior manager Matthew Schwartz has filed a lawsuit alleging that De Puytron is directly involved in the management of assets through Dorilton. These allegations are part of the litigation and do not constitute facts established by the court.

A New York court has ordered the billionaire to be summoned to testify under oath. Over the summer, court officials on the Channel Islands island of Jersey tried unsuccessfully to serve him with a subpoena. The businessman failed to appear on the scheduled date.

If the proceedings continue, the legal proceedings could lead to the disclosure of information about the corporate structure, investment interests and actual participation of De Putron in the management of companies related to him.

The case is attracting attention not only because of the financial scale of the business, but also because of the unusual behavior of its founder. In an era when most billionaires are public figures, Peter de Putron has managed to remain almost completely invisible.

The upcoming developments in the litigation could end this anonymity and shed light on the activities of one of the most discreet participants in the global financial markets.