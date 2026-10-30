Filev: Tobacco taxes bring in nearly 2.5 billion euros annually

Bulgaria generates nearly 2.5 billion euros annually from taxes on tobacco products. This was stated by the Chairman of the National Association of Tobacco Producers - 2010 Tsvetan Filev at a round table in Sofia.

The forum “Dignity for Every Tobacco Leaf“ is organized on the occasion of World Tobacco Producers Day, which is celebrated on October 28. The discussion focused on the future of the sector, the European agricultural policy and changes in the regulatory framework for tobacco products.

Aid for producers will continue

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski defined tobacco as a traditional agricultural crop for the country, which over the years has provided a livelihood for many people.

„Tobacco is an important agricultural crop that helps to preserve the livelihood of rural areas,“ said Plamen Abrovski.

According to him, the quality of Bulgarian tobacco is extremely high. The Minister pointed out that Bulgaria has defended the continuation of the transitional national aid for tobacco producers. The support will be with a decreasing budget, but will continue in the next programming period.

Tsvetan Filev expressed hope that in the next few weeks or months the industry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food will fix the conditions and parameters of the support.

The sector expects changes in European rules

The Chairman of NAT-2010 said that tobacco producers worldwide are about 30 million. According to him, the future of the sector also depends on decisions at the European level.

Among the main topics of the round table are the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027, proposals for changes to the excise duty directive and the tobacco directive, as well as the regulatory challenges facing producers and processors in the European Union.

The event is attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Yanislav Yanchev, Executive Director of the International Tobacco Manufacturers Association Mercedes Vazquez, Secretary General of the European Tobacco Manufacturers Organization Premislav Novoritsa and Secretary General of the European Tobacco Manufacturers Association François Guerin.

Sources: bta.bg