EIB: Energy transition is reducing the purchasing power of 74%

The energy transition is urgently needed by 69% of Bulgarians, but 74% say that higher prices for gas, fuel, heating and electricity have significantly reduced their purchasing power over the past 12 months. This is shown by the eighth climate survey conducted by the European Investment Bank, carried out by Ipsos bva among 23,000 people in the 27 European Union member states.

In Bulgaria, 1,000 people over the age of 16 were surveyed. The share of people reporting a significant reduction in their purchasing power is higher than the EU average of 60%. For 23% of Bulgarian participants, the effect was “very significant”, compared with an average of 20% across the Union.

Prices are the leading expectation

Asked what the energy transition should deliver, 77% pointed to stable or lower prices. Reducing dependence on imported oil and natural gas came second, at 74%, while 66% expect the transition to slow climate change.

The EIB reports a change compared with 2022. At that time, slowing climate change was the most frequently cited benefit of moving away from fossil fuels in Bulgaria. In the new survey, price stability is the leading response in Bulgaria and in seven other EU countries.

Half have cut spending on food or healthcare

“Bulgarian households have felt the energy pressure more strongly than most others, and their message is clear: the energy transition must deliver more affordable energy and greater independence,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora.

50% of surveyed Bulgarians have cut their daily spending on food or healthcare. Another 26% have reduced heating, while 20% have gone into debt, sought financial assistance or delayed paying their energy bills.

Higher prices have also changed car use for 56% of participants. 26% have limited travel for essential needs, 24% have given up holidays, weekend trips or visits to relatives, 16% drive more slowly to save fuel, and 19% have replaced their personal car with public transport, carpooling or a bicycle.

If the energy transition is delayed, 75% expect energy and living costs to rise in the long term. 73% forecast increased dependence on imported oil and natural gas.

Support for European funding

87% of Bulgarians want low-carbon energy to be a priority. Solar energy was cited by 45%, nuclear power by 42%, and wind power by 23%.

46% prefer the development of a competitive European clean technology industry, even if this takes more time. 41% support the faster deployment of imported technologies.

80% want Bulgaria to cooperate more closely with the other EU countries to achieve energy independence. 65% support pooling European resources for investment, while 24% prefer each country to finance the transition independently.

In 2025, the EIB Group provided €128 million for sustainable energy and natural resources in Bulgaria. The amount includes €40 million in financing for Eldrive Holding, linked to the development of charging infrastructure, including 1,530 new charging stations in the country.