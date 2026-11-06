China launches two anti-dumping investigations against the EU

China has launched two anti-dumping investigations into imports from the European Union of para-aramid yarns and ethylidene norbornene. The second investigation also covers supplies of the chemical compound from Japan. The proceedings were announced by China’s Ministry of Commerce less than a month after talks between Beijing and Brussels on stabilizing economic relations.

Para-aramid yarns are a high-strength synthetic material used in automotive manufacturing, optical cables and the production of bulletproof vests. Chinese authorities will examine whether EU products are being sold at artificially low prices and whether this is causing harm to domestic producers.

Ethylidene norbornene is a chemical compound used primarily in the production of synthetic rubber. It is also used to make resins, plastics, elastomers and medical intermediates. According to the Chinese ministry, imports of the product from the EU and other regions increased by 27.35 percent between 2023 and 2025, while in the first half of 2026 they rose by 56 percent year on year.

Investigations may last up to 18 months

For para-aramid yarns, the anti-dumping investigation covers the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. For ethylidene norbornene, the period is the same, while the assessment of harm to Chinese industry covers the period from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

Both investigations are expected to be completed within one year, but Chinese law allows them to be extended by another six months. Anti-dumping proceedings may lead to the imposition of additional tariffs if it is established that imports are being sold at dumped prices and have caused harm to domestic production.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the proceedings were launched at the request of domestic producers. According to the ministry, prices for para-aramid yarns imported from the EU fell by more than 50 percent between 2023 and the first half of 2026.

Trade tensions persist

The new investigations come after talks in Beijing in October, during which China and the European Union reached agreements on a number of economic issues. Differences between the two sides nevertheless remain, including over the EU’s trade deficit with China and mutual accusations of unfair competition.

In October, Beijing also launched an investigation into imports from the EU of paranitrotoluene, a substance used in the production of dyes, medicines and pesticides.

“Protectionism cannot enhance competitiveness. Dialogue and consultations are the right way to resolve mutual economic and trade issues,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

The next stage in the new proceedings is the registration of interested parties and the collection of information from producers, exporters and importers. Final decisions will be taken after the investigations are completed.

Sources: bgnes.bg, apnews.com