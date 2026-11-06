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Average Annual Salary in Bulgaria Remains the Lowest in the EU

Average Annual Salary in Bulgaria Remains the Lowest in the EU

Pay rose by 5.3% in 2025 but reached just 39.1% of the European Union average

Nov 6, 2026 14:03 61

Average Annual Salary in Bulgaria Remains the Lowest in the EU - 1
Antonia Simeonova Antonia Simeonova Author at Fakti.bg

The average annual salary in Bulgaria reached €16,201 in 2025, but the country remained in last place in the European Union. Eurostat data, recalculated on a full-time equivalent basis, show a nominal increase of 5.3% compared with 2024.

A year earlier, the average annual salary in Bulgaria was €15,387. In 2023, it amounted to €13,503, while in 2022 it stood at €11,880. Thus, over three years, the increase reached €4,321, or 36.4%.

However, the rate of increase is slowing. In 2023, salaries rose by 13.7%, and in 2024 by 14%. In 2025, the increase was limited to 5.3%.

Bulgaria Is Below 40% of the EU Average

The average annual salary in the European Union reached €41,464 in 2025, compared with €39,773 in 2024, representing an increase of 4.3%. From 2022 to 2025, the average level in the union rose by 16.2%, while in Bulgaria the increase was 36.4%.

Despite the faster increase, the Bulgarian salary reached 39.1% of the EU average. In 2022, the ratio was 33.3%, and in 2024 it was 38.7%.

The highest average annual salary in 2025 was recorded in Luxembourg at €85,609. Denmark followed with €73,500, and Ireland with €64,387. The figure was €61,984 in Belgium, €60,727 in Austria, and €56,360 in Germany.

Greece and Hungary Are Immediately Above Bulgaria

After Bulgaria in the ranking came Greece with €18,772 and Hungary with €20,138. In Romania, the average annual salary reached €20,818, while in Slovakia it was €21,661. In Croatia, the figure was €26,933, while in Slovenia it reached €37,586.

Eurostat’s methodology includes data from national accounts and the Labour Force Survey. The pay of part-time employees was recalculated as a full-time equivalent.

„The figures have not been adjusted for inflation, which is why the increases reported are nominal and do not directly show the change in purchasing power“, Eurostat уточнява.


Bulgaria