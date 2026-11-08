Pleven Seeks Investors from Slovenia

Opportunities for attracting Slovenian investment to Pleven Region and expanding economic ties between Bulgaria and Slovenia were discussed at a meeting between Regional Governor Ivan Petkov and Slovenia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Metka Lajnšček. The talks took place at the Regional Administration building in Pleven, the institution said.

The main focus was on presenting the region’s economic potential and creating conditions for future partnerships between Bulgarian and Slovenian companies. The two sides also discussed opportunities for deepening bilateral relations at the regional level.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in higher education. The initiatives discussed included attracting more students from Slovenia to the Medical University of Pleven, as well as developing academic contacts between the two countries.

Ambassador Metka Lajnšček expressed satisfaction with relations between Bulgaria and Slovenia and emphasized the importance of joint initiatives for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Julian Stanchev, chairman of the Pleven Regional Beekeepers’ Union, as well as a representative of the Slovenian Embassy.

Earlier, the Slovenian diplomat visited the traditional Honey and Bee Products Festival in Pleven, where she met local producers and viewed the products on display. The accompanying initiatives included the European Honey Breakfast and a children’s beekeeping workshop.

The visit highlighted the prospects for developing economic, educational and cultural ties between Pleven Region and Slovenia. No specific investment commitments or agreed projects were announced.