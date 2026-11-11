Greece fines supermarket chains for excessive markups

Greek authorities have imposed fines worth millions of euros on supermarket chains and manufacturers for exceeding the permitted gross profit margin. The largest package amounts to €1.05 million and concerns five companies, including Lidl Hellas, “Alfa-Beta Vassilopoulos” and Market In.

The inspections were carried out by the Interagency Unit for Market Control (DIMEA) and covered 3,168 product codes for the period from 2023 to 2025. Excessive margins compared with the levels in effect before December 31, 2021, were found in 65 products. The data were announced by Greece’s independent market control and consumer protection authority.

Lidl faces the largest fine

Lidl Hellas received a fine of €670,925 for 26 product codes. The fine imposed on “Alfa-Beta Vassilopoulos” amounts to €109,900 for 22 codes, while Market In was fined €72,370 for 12 codes. Thus, the three retail chains account for a total of €853,195 of the February package.

The remaining sanctions concern the manufacturers Nestlé Hellas and Flora Food Greece. They amount to €144,700 for four products and €52,870 for one product, respectively. The margin restriction under which these fines were imposed was in effect until June 30, 2025, but the inspections were completed later.

Separate fine of nearly €3 million

In June, Nestlé Hellas also received a separate sanction of €2,992,987 for exceeding the permitted margin on 48 products. The categories inspected included coffee, chocolate, infant formula and baby creams, while the period established ran from March 13 to April 3, 2026.

The sanctions do not automatically mean that every price increase is illegal. Greek authorities examine the specific relationship between the purchase price, costs and gross margin achieved, rather than just the change in the shelf price.

Lidl Hellas, “Alfa-Beta Vassilopoulos” and Market In stated that they would use the legal means available to appeal the fines imposed. This means that the final outcome of the sanctions may also depend on subsequent administrative or court proceedings.

New approach to prices in preparation

Against the backdrop of new increases in the prices of staple foods, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that the government was not planning simply to reintroduce a general profit cap. “We must, however, find a way to guarantee fairness,” he told Greece’s public broadcaster ERT.

According to him, a methodology is being developed to distinguish justified from unjustified price increases, while the use of artificial intelligence is also under discussion. The proposals of the independent consumer protection authority are due to be considered by the government.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, kathimerini.gr