Ukraine Reports Record Trade Deficit of $6.3 Billion

Ukraine reported a record monthly deficit in foreign trade in goods in October. The deficit reached $6.3 billion, after imports amounted to $9.1 billion and exports stood at $2.8 billion.

Thus, imported goods were almost three times greater in value than exported goods. The data from the State Customs Service was cited by Forbes Ukraine.

Ukraine’s total trade turnover for the period January–October 2026 was nearly $116.6 billion. Imports reached nearly $84.2 billion, while exports exceeded $32.4 billion. The difference between the two figures resulted in a deficit of $51.8 billion.

China is the largest supplier

China is Ukraine’s leading source of imports, with supplies worth more than $25.6 billion. It was followed by Poland with more than $7.9 billion and Germany with nearly $5.5 billion.

Poland led exports, with purchases worth nearly $4.1 billion. Germany was the second-largest market, with almost $2.4 billion, while Turkey ranked third with more than $2.3 billion.

Machinery and fuels lead imports

Almost 74% of total imports during the first ten months came from three main groups. Machinery, equipment and transport vehicles accounted for more than $38.9 billion in imports. Imports of fuels and energy materials exceeded $12.1 billion, while chemical industry products were worth nearly $10.9 billion.

Food products led exports, at nearly $18.6 billion. Metals and metal products generated close to $3.1 billion, while machinery, equipment and transport accounted for around $3 billion.

Alongside the trade balance data, the State Customs Service reported that it transferred UAH 75.4 billion in customs payments to the budget in October. In a separate statement, the institution said: „Despite these challenges, Ukrainian businesses continue to operate and generate budget revenues“.

According to the reported figures, the substantial excess of imports over exports was the main factor behind the negative trade balance. The October data add to the trend from the first ten months, during which the value of imported goods was more than twice as high as that of exported goods.

Sources: forbes.ua, ukrinform.ua