SpaceX Orders Solar Production Line Worth More Than €60 Million

SpaceX has signed a contract with German specialized machinery manufacturer SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for the delivery of a fully equipped production line for heterojunction solar cells. The value of the first line exceeds €60 million, and delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The equipment will be installed at SpaceX’s production facility in Bastrop, Texas. Cells to power satellites from the Starmind program will be manufactured there. The contract announcement states that additional production lines are also planned as part of the strategic partnership, but the confirmed and valued order at this point is for the first line.

The partnership began in March

The relationship between the two companies began in March 2026. At that time, SpaceX provided significant financing to SINGULUS. In October, the German manufacturer also received a subordinated secured loan of approximately €22.75 million, which it used to restructure its liabilities.

Mike Nicolls, senior vice president of Starlink at SpaceX, said: “The partnership with SINGULUS gives us a high-performance way to manufacture solar cells for our Starmind satellites at our production facility in Texas.” According to him, combining the German company’s technological expertise with SpaceX’s long-term commitment creates an opportunity to increase production.

The order exceeds the company’s annual revenue

The value of the contract is higher than SINGULUS’s entire annual revenue for 2025, which amounted to €48.3 million. In the same year, the company reported an operating loss of €11.7 million. In the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased by 36 percent to €60.4 million, with the company returning to profitability.

The news triggered a sharp rise in SINGULUS shares. The stock temporarily gained around 65 percent, while the company’s market capitalization increased by approximately €73 million within a single trading day.

Scaling-up plans

SINGULUS said that equipment production could be scaled up to more than 100 gigawatts as SpaceX expands satellite manufacturing in Texas. This is a plan for future development, not confirmation that the entire stated capacity has already been ordered.

Lars Liebewirth, a member of the SINGULUS management board, highlighted the company’s platform, which combines wet chemical processing, vacuum coating and thermal processes, as an advantage. The German company was founded in 1996 and initially manufactured machinery for CD and DVD discs before turning to equipment for the solar industry.