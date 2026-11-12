Ministry of Agriculture and Food to Reassess Raw Milk Testing Rules

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is launching a review of the rules for sampling and testing raw milk. A working group will discuss amendments to Ordinance No. 5 of 2023, which are intended to reduce farmers’ costs for self-monitoring and the administrative burden of recording data in the “Milk” module.

The working group is chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Prof. Dr. Krum Nedelkov. It will examine opportunities to optimise the sampling and laboratory testing of raw milk, as well as the introduction of testing criteria and an expansion of the range of animal species covered.

Testing costs to be analysed

An analysis will be conducted of the factors that determine the costs of sampling and laboratory testing. Laboratory representatives will take part in it in order to clarify the reasons behind the final cost of the service.

“The aim is for the amendments to benefit both milk producers and dairy processors,” said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Prof. Dr. Krum Nedelkov.

Under the current Ordinance No. 5, the costs of sampling and testing are borne by the food business operator, that is, the farmer. The tests form part of farms’ self-monitoring and are related to proving the quality and safety of raw milk.

Review of Ordinance No. 5 and the “Milk” module

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the provisions of Ordinance No. 5. Opportunities will be sought to eliminate requirements that do not arise from European legislation and fall outside the scope of the self-monitoring system.

The ordinance regulates the production, collection, transport and processing of raw milk, the placing of milk and dairy products on the market, and official controls. The proposed amendments also concern the information that farmers enter in the electronic “Milk” module.

The Ministry of Agriculture points out that reducing the administrative burden must not compromise the requirements for the quality and safety of raw milk.

Sources: novini.bg