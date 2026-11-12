High Energy Prices Threaten Dacia and Ford

High energy prices could threaten the presence of carmakers „Dacia“ and „Ford“ in Romania, warned Sorin Grindeanu, leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party. He called on Energy Minister Dumitru Chisăliță to urgently present a plan to reduce energy costs.

„The energy minister must urgently come up with a plan for energy, for energy prices. I think we have the highest price in the EU,“ Grindeanu said in an interview with „Antena 3 CNN“. „I do not want us to be held responsible for „Dacia“ or „Ford“ leaving because of these high energy prices,“ he added.

Romanian Prices Are Above the EU Average

Eurostat data for the first half of 2026 show that the average electricity price for non-household consumers with annual consumption between 500 and 2,000 megawatt-hours in Romania reached €185.4 per megawatt-hour. This represents a 7.9% increase compared with the same period in 2025 when measured in euros, while the increase in Romanian lei was 10.9%.

By comparison, the average price for the same consumer category in the European Union is €180 per megawatt-hour, having fallen by 5.4% year on year. Thus, the Romanian price is above the EU average, but Grindeanu’s claim that the country has the highest price in the union is not confirmed by the comparison cited.

Car Production in Romania

„Dacia“ produces cars at the plant in Mioveni, which is controlled by the French group „Renault“. It has owned 51% of the company’s shares since 1999.

The plant in Craiova, associated with the production of „Ford“, has been owned by Turkey-based „Ford Otosan“ since July 1, 2022. The company is jointly controlled by the American „Ford Motor Company“ and the Turkish „Koç Holding“.

Grindeanu did not specify any concrete measures or a deadline by which the Energy Ministry must present the plan. „Antena 3 CNN“ has not reported any response to the request announced by the ministry.