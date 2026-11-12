Zelensky: Contracts for drone deal signed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed a drone deal, economic relations between the two countries and support for Ukrainian infrastructure in Dublin. The meeting was held as part of the 9th meeting of the European Political Community.

“The drone deal comes first. The contracts have been signed and we are working to increase the orders,” Zelensky said. The statement did not specify the financial value of the agreement, the number of drones or the delivery deadlines.

Economic relations and companies’ operations

The Ukrainian president said he had discussed with Aliyev the presence of Azerbaijani companies in Ukraine. According to him, they have remained in the country and continue to serve Ukrainians despite Russian strikes.

The Azerbaijani presidency said the two leaders had discussed opportunities to expand economic and trade ties, including cooperation between private companies.

Request for infrastructure assistance

The talks included the state of Ukraine’s energy and transport sectors amid the ongoing Russian attacks. Zelensky thanked Aliyev for the assistance provided so far and asked Azerbaijan to find a way to support the country’s critical infrastructure and logistics ahead of winter.

“I thanked President Aliyev for the assistance we have already received. We would be grateful if Azerbaijan found a way to support Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and logistics ahead of winter. We have instructed our teams to work on this issue,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to the Azerbaijani presidency, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance from Baku, particularly the deliveries of electrical equipment.

Azerbaijan’s experience in reconstruction

Zelensky said that Ukraine was monitoring the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. According to the statement by the Azerbaijani presidency, the Ukrainian leader assessed Azerbaijan’s experience in these processes as potentially useful for Ukraine.

The two presidents also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, without further details being provided. Dublin is also due to host an informal meeting of the European Council on Friday.