Bulgaria seeks UAE investment in connectivity and manufacturing

Bulgaria is seeking investment from the United Arab Emirates in transport infrastructure, logistics, energy, digital networks and high-tech manufacturing. This was discussed by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi in Abu Dhabi.

The conversation focused on turning the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the UAE into concrete investment initiatives. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, potential areas include transport and logistics, energy and digital infrastructure, as well as high-tech manufacturing.

Ports and their connections

Petrova highlighted the opportunities for investment in the development of Bulgaria’s port infrastructure. Rail, road and intermodal connections linked to the ports, combining different modes of transport, were also discussed.

At this stage, no specific sums, companies or signed agreements have been announced. The meeting was part of talks on potential projects and the participation of Emirati investors in Bulgaria.

Invitation to a regional forum in 2027

The upcoming Regional Connectivity Summit, which Bulgaria is preparing jointly with the European Commission, was also a focus of the meeting. The forum will be held in spring 2027, with the aim of discussing transport, energy and digital connectivity in a broader regional and European context.

Bulgaria expressed interest in the UAE participating in the forum at the highest state level. The possibility of Emirati investment funds, companies and infrastructure operators joining the initiative’s business module was also discussed.

In a separate statement, Petrova stressed the importance of practical results from foreign policy: “Foreign policy has value when it creates concrete opportunities for the country – greater security, more economic contacts and stronger international partnerships.”

The Bulgarian foreign minister’s visit to the UAE is at the invitation of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.