A Difference of More Than €2,150 in Salaries Across Sectors

The average gross monthly salary in Bulgaria reached €1,438 in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.4% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, the number of people employed under employment and civil service contracts fell by 31,400 over the year, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute.

At the end of September, the number of employees stood at 2.32 million. Compared with the end of June, their number was 43,500 lower.

Highest salaries in technology

The highest average salary was recorded in information technology, media and telecommunications – €3,059. They were followed by financial and insurance activities at €2,088 and the energy sector at €2,063.

At the other end of the scale are accommodation and food service activities, with an average salary of €908. In agriculture, forestry and fishing, the salary was €1,084, while in the “Other activities” category it was €1,065. Thus, the difference between the highest- and lowest-paid sectors exceeds €2,150 per month.

The strongest annual increase in salaries was recorded precisely in agriculture, forestry and fishing – 20.3%. Salaries in the private sector rose by 11.9%, while those in the public sector increased by 5.9%.

Employment decline is greatest in manufacturing

The largest quarterly decline in employment was recorded in accommodation and food service activities – 15.2%. The data were also affected by seasonal fluctuations in the sector, where a 23.9% increase in employment was recorded in the second quarter.

On an annual basis, the most significant decline was in manufacturing. There, the number of employees fell by 23,400, or 5.4%. In administrative and support service activities, the decline was 4,900, while in agriculture, forestry and fishing it was 3,300.

An increase was recorded in human health and social work activities, where employment was 10,000 higher than in September 2025, or 4.8%.

The average salary is not net pay

The average salary in the third quarter was 0.4% lower than in the previous three months, when it stood at €1,444. By month, it reached €1,445 in July, €1,411 in August and €1,458 in September.

The stated €1,438 is a gross, not a net salary. The amount includes taxes and social security contributions payable by the employee, which are deducted before payment. The annual increase of 10.4% is nominal and does not, by itself, show how purchasing power has changed, as it does not take into account the rising prices of goods and services.