Gold Medal for 3 Orehite Products at Mesomania 2026

Premium quality and an authentic meat taste. This was the definitive assessment of the expert panel at the country’s largest specialised exhibition, „Mesomania 2026“, for Orehite’s new product range of three sliced products – „Starets“, „Spek Zlatna Rezerva“ and „Spek Delikatesen“.

The gold award was personally presented to the company’s marketing director, Diana Kabakchieva, by Dr Georgi Chavdarov – Deputy Director at the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency – at the official ceremony honouring the best meat products in the country for 2026.

The special selection of sliced meat delicacies combines distinctive taste, tradition, quality and a modern premium look – a suitable choice both for special occasions and shared moments, as well as for everyday culinary pleasures“.

The products come in new modified-atmosphere packaging, which guarantees the preservation of their high quality, while the finely sliced pieces ensure convenience when serving and consuming them at any time. The certificate from TÜV NORD is an additional guarantee of the quality consumers rely on.

„Mesomania 2026“ continues until 14 November at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia.