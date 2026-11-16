Global Economy to Grow by 2.8% in 2027

The global economy is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2027, compared with projected growth of 2.7% in 2026. The main drivers of growth will be lower energy prices and rising investment in artificial intelligence. This is according to the latest forecast by Goldman Sachs Research, published on November 13.

According to Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, the global economy will maintain relatively stable growth rates despite tighter financial conditions, reduced support from government budgets and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The United States, Japan and the United Kingdom are expected to report higher economic growth than analysts’ average forecasts. South Korea and Taiwan will also benefit from strong demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies.

One of the main factors behind the improved economic outlook is the expected decline in oil prices. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that the price of Brent crude will fall to $78 per barrel by the end of 2027 as supplies from the Middle East gradually normalize.

International liquefied natural gas prices are also expected to decline, which would ease production costs and inflationary pressure. Europe, however, will continue to feel the negative effects of high energy prices, as some of the previous price increases have yet to be passed on to consumers.

Investment in artificial intelligence will make a significant contribution to global economic growth. According to Goldman Sachs, global spending in this area will reach $1.8 trillion in 2027, up from $1.1 trillion this year.

Most of the increase will be related to investment in hardware and technological infrastructure in the United States. Capital investment in artificial intelligence is expected to add around 0.4 percentage points to global economic growth and 0.6 percentage points to the growth of the US economy.

Among the major economies, India is expected to maintain one of the highest growth rates, with projected growth of 7.2% in 2027. China’s economy will expand by 4.5%, driven mainly by exports, while weak domestic consumption and problems in the real estate sector will continue to constrain economic activity.

Goldman Sachs also forecasts a gradual slowdown in inflation. In the United States, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, which excludes food and energy, is expected to fall to 2.4% at the end of 2027, compared with a projected 3.2% at the end of 2026.

This would allow the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates later next year. Before that, however, the bank expects the US central bank to implement two more rate hikes – in December 2026 and March 2027.

Despite the moderately positive outlook, Goldman Sachs warns that the risks to the global economy remain predominantly on the downside.

A new escalation of the war with Iran could once again drive up energy prices, while large budget deficits could increase the cost of government borrowing. An additional threat is a potential slowdown in investment in artificial intelligence due to infrastructure constraints, regulatory obstacles or weaker-than-expected demand.

According to Goldman Sachs, the global economy will continue to expand in 2027, but the sustainability of growth will depend to a significant extent on developments in the geopolitical situation, energy markets and technology investment.