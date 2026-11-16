There Will Be a Surplus of Oil on the Global Market

The global oil market is expected to move into surplus in the last quarter of 2026 for the first time since the beginning of the war with Iran. The reason is the faster recovery of exports from the Persian Gulf countries compared with global demand, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing the latest report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to data published on November 13, global oil supplies increased by 2.3 million barrels per day in October, reaching 105.4 million barrels per day. This follows an increase of 3 million barrels per day in September and indicates a significant recovery in production despite the ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure and commercial tankers in the Middle East.

The IEA forecasts that global supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, about 1.7 million barrels more than expected consumption. The agency's previous forecast projected an oil shortage during this period.

The main factor behind the change is the increase in supplies from the Persian Gulf. In October, oil exports from the region, excluding Oman, reached 18.4 million barrels per day. Despite the recovery, volumes remain about 26% below the levels recorded before the start of the military conflict.

Crude oil exports reached 15 million barrels per day, or approximately 82% of pre-war volumes. This enabled the IEA to raise its forecast for global supply in the last quarter by 3.3 million barrels per day.

The recovery in supplies is already affecting international prices. According to the agency, the price of North Sea oil has fallen by more than 30% from the peak of $136 per barrel reached on October 8, to approximately $93 per barrel at the time the report was prepared.

Despite the decline, prices remain about $22 per barrel above pre-war levels with Iran. Ongoing risks to shipping and high transportation costs are limiting the prospects for a faster market normalization.

Global oil inventories increased by 52 million barrels in October, marking the first monthly rise since June. However, the increase was mainly due to larger volumes of oil stored on tankers, while onshore inventories continue to decline.

The situation in the diesel fuel market remains particularly tense. Despite a decline of about 11% in European prices from their October peaks, they remain close to $180 per barrel, or 77% above pre-war levels.

To ease the shortage, IEA member countries plan to release an additional 71 million barrels of petroleum products and crude oil from strategic reserves by the end of February 2027. Of this amount, 15 million barrels will be diesel fuel.

Forecasts for next year also point to a significant increase in supply. The IEA expects global supplies to rise by 6.6 million barrels per day in 2027, reaching an average of 108.1 million barrels per day.

At the same time, global demand is expected to recover by around 2 million barrels per day in 2027, following a projected decline of 2.7 million barrels per day this year.

According to the agency, most of the recovery in consumption will be linked to the petrochemical industry, while demand for transport fuels will remain limited due to high prices, electrification and improving energy efficiency.

Despite the expected surplus on the global market, the IEA warns that a sustained recovery depends on the security of maritime routes in the Middle East. New attacks on tankers or energy facilities could once again disrupt supplies and trigger a sharp rise in oil prices.