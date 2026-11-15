Svinarov: Russia and Europe cannot have equal security claims

There is no basis for placing Russia’s security claims on an equal footing with those of European countries. Former Defense Minister Nikolay Svinarov said this regarding Moscow’s demand that NATO return to its 1997 borders.

According to him, Russia’s position is not surprising, as Moscow has insisted on similar restrictions since before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Svinarov pointed out that Western countries have often ignored Russia’s objections to the Alliance’s eastward expansion.

Warning about relations between the major powers

“I am not surprised either by President Putin’s position or by that of our prime minister. I very rarely support our prime minister’s position, but this time he is categorically defending what I would say as well,” Svinarov commented.

According to the former minister, relations between the major powers provide grounds for serious concern. He pointed to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as two of the leaders whose rapprochement, in his view, poses a risk to Europe, adding that China may soon join them.

“When they unite—so far there are two of them, Putin and Trump, but China will join them soon—when they all unite against Europe, things really become very worrying,” Nikolay Svinarov said.

He said it was difficult to assess which of Russia’s threats were bluffs and which could turn into real actions. As an example, he noted that nearly five years ago many intelligence services had not expected Russia to launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Svinarov also described the ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine as troubling, against the backdrop of talks about a ceasefire and peace negotiations. He also mentioned reports of ships being sunk in the Black Sea, including in the territorial waters of European countries.

What this means for Bulgaria

According to Svinarov, Bulgaria is also at risk in the event of a possible agreement. Therefore, he said, Sofia must pursue an active policy in coordination with the European Union and NATO.

The former minister said that Russia had changed its attitude toward Bulgaria and other former members of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance after the changes in the 1990s and the processes leading to the country’s accession to NATO and the EU. He pointed out that Bulgaria had been one of the most loyal countries in the CMEA.

Svinarov also commented on the position of Bulgarian diplomacy regarding a declaration signed in Dublin. In his view, the lack of a clear position and the differences with the other countries that supported the document do not benefit Bulgaria, as they improve relations neither with Russia nor with pro-Russian sentiment in the country.

According to Svinarov, peace will not be a short process

The issue of possible territorial concessions by Ukraine is extremely complicated, Svinarov said. According to him, Russia has greater diplomatic weight and influence in the world, while its position on Ukrainian territories has changed over the years.

The former minister believes that achieving peace is possible, but the process will not be short. In his view, a solution should be sought in which the international community helps Russia’s economic development, instead of Moscow taking part in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Sources: nova.bg