10 countries preparing a new economic plan through 2035

Pakistan is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional economic cooperation against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), bringing together 10 countries with a combined gross domestic product of approximately $3 trillion, began in the capital Islamabad.

According to the latest information from the Pakistani publication Dawn on the evening of November 15, senior representatives of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan had already arrived in Islamabad. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also expected to join the talks on Monday, November 16.

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The meeting is being chaired by Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who has already held bilateral talks with the heads of international organizations.

During his meeting with ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan, the Pakistani foreign minister emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation, transport connectivity and economic integration. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to hosting an organizational summit in 2027.

Ishaq Dar also held talks with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed. According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two discussed regional security and the need to step up diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation.

The organization's secretary-general positively assessed Pakistan's mediation efforts during the conflict between Iran and the United States, aimed at reducing tensions and restoring regional stability.

A separate meeting was held between Ishaq Dar and Sultan Hajiev, Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The two sides confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in support of peace and economic development.

Pakistan's main priority is to transform the country into a key transport and logistics hub between Central Asia, the Middle East and South Asia. Islamabad is calling for improved trade routes, streamlined supply chains and expanded regional investment.

As part of the meeting that has begun, representatives of the member states are preparing the agenda and drafts of the final documents, which will be considered at the main ministerial session on Monday.

The Economic Cooperation Organization comprises Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Established in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the organization aims to promote trade, investment, transport infrastructure and energy cooperation among its member states.

The expected participation of the Iranian foreign minister gives the forum additional political significance. Although the main agenda is economic, the meeting provides an opportunity for diplomatic contacts against the backdrop of the ongoing war with Iran.

As of the evening of November 15, no final agreement or joint declaration from the ministerial meeting had been announced. The main decisions are expected after today's talks on November 16.